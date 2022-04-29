Duke unveils group’s Platinum Jubilee bench at Carolsyde

From left, the Duke of Buccleuch, Ian Gibb and the Duke relax on the new bench as members of the paths group look on. Photo: Curtis Welsh.

Earlston Paths Group were delighted the duke to an event at Carolside to unveil the group’s Platinum Jubilee seat, celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A short ceremony took place at the front of the house where the hand-crafted heartwood oak seat, inset with the Platinum Jubilee logo and emblems representing the four Nations was unveiled.

A grant from the Scottish Borders Council Platinum Jubilee Fund enabled the group to commission Ross Ketteridge, a local craftsman working out of Real Wood Studios, Monteviot Nurseries, Ancrum to make the seat and have the emblems made in Jedburgh by All Awards Ltd, while the paths group also contributed.

The Duke of Gloucester unveils the bench at Carolsyde. Photo: Curtis Welsh.

Path Group secretary Ian Gibb said “We were very surprised when attention fell on our plan to celebrate the Jubilee, but at the same time excited that the work of our small community group was to be recognised in this way.”

On arrival, the duke of Gloucester was received by the Lord-Lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale, the Duke of Buccleuch, who went on to introduce him to Carolside owners, Rose and Anthony Foyle, Phil Lusby, (gardening team), Mr Gibb (Secretary Earlston Paths Group), Anne Hogarth, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant and members of the paths group.

Mr Gibb added: “The landowners have been extremely supportive over the whole project and we are pleased that the seat will be moved to its final location within their estate, at a point overlooking the Leader Water, on the Earlston Circular Walk.

"It will provide a welcome resting spot for walkers for years to come and perhaps allow them to pause and consider what a lifetime of service to the country means.”