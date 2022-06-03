Duckies on sale for Evie’s Batten’s Journey

The ducks will be on sale at Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in Galashiels' Banks Street on Saturday, June 4.

Bank Street shop, Winter Spring, Summer and Fall have new stock of the personalised birds, designed and hand-crafted by the original wooden duck specialists DCUK to raise money for Melrose lass Evie Mitchell, who has been diagnosed with the life-limiting neurodegenerative condition Batten’s Disease.

One of Evie’s dreams is to visit her uncle Ross, auntie Vicky and cousins Hamish and Skye in New Zealand, to spend some magical time together.

After 50 of the ducks sold out in under three hours when they were launched in May, the shop’s owner Fiona Horsburgh saw a way to raising cash for the nine-year-old to achieve her dreams.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each duck has the name tag "My name is Evie".

Fiona said: “Evie’s story has touched the people of the Borders, and everyone involved is completely committed to making sure her dreams come true.

"Last time, the duckies flew off the shelves in a matter of hours, so we’re expecting further high demand on this occasion, too.

"We’d like to thank DCUK for the ducks and urge anyone to come early on June 4 to avoid disappointment.”

Each duck has a “My Name is Evie” tag, and all profits from each sale is donated straight to Evie’s Batten’s Journey fund, which has been set up so she can visit her auntie, uncle and cousins in New Zealand and for essential equipment that will assist Evie in having a happy and comfortable life as the disease progresses.

Evie’s story has rallied admiring locals, and her bravery since her Batten disease diagnosis has created many generous donations and awareness.

The rare condition is life-limiting and causes co-ordination and movement issues, which for a girl who loves horse riding, playing football and socialising, is terribly difficult.

So far, from the last sale of DCUK’s Unicorn Wellies Duckies, £740 was raised to help with Evie’s dream trip, and now there is an opportunity to continue this with 80 personalised Evie Duckies for sale on this Saturday 4th June at 10am.

Craig Wensley, DCUK founder commented: “We’re so proud to be involved with Evie’s journey and we hope our Duckies make a real difference to turning her New Zealand dream into a reality.”