Duchess to officially open tapestry
The Great Tapestry of Scotland will be officially opened next Friday, September 9, by the Duchess of Rothesay, before the doors of the facility will be thrown open for free viewing by the public.
The duchess will arrive at around 11,15am, where she will be introduced to Mike Gray, chair of the Great Tapestry of Scotland Advisory Board, who will escort her into the gallery to meet Elizabeth McCall Smith, wife of author Alexander McCall Smith, who conceived the idea of the tapestry, and local historian Alistair Moffat, who decided which episodes in Scottish history to include in the artwork.
She will hear about the history of the tapestry before centre director Sandy Maxwell-Forbes and meet some of the designers and stitchers.
Before departure, the duchess will be invited to put a stitch into a new tapestry panel celebrating the Borders Railway and then unveil a plaque marking the official opening of the centre, which has been open to the paying public for just over a year.
She’ll leave at noon, after which a celebratory afternoon is planned in the visitor centre and the square directly outside it.
The Great Tapestry Gala Day will feature entertainment for all ages including: live music, carnival style street entertainment, puppet shows and workshops, bubbleology, craft workshops, textile demonstrations, a solar powered cinema in a converted caravan (through Moving Images) and much more.
And, of course, the public will be able to view the tapestry for free for the first time, from noon to 5pm, and they, too, will be given the opportunity to add a stitch to the new welcome panel.