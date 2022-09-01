Duchess to officially open tapestry

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of Rothesay, will officially open the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels on Friday, September 9. Photo: Michael Gillen.

The duchess will arrive at around 11,15am, where she will be introduced to Mike Gray, chair of the Great Tapestry of Scotland Advisory Board, who will escort her into the gallery to meet Elizabeth McCall Smith, wife of author Alexander McCall Smith, who conceived the idea of the tapestry, and local historian Alistair Moffat, who decided which episodes in Scottish history to include in the artwork.

She will hear about the history of the tapestry before centre director Sandy Maxwell-Forbes and meet some of the designers and stitchers.

Before departure, the duchess will be invited to put a stitch into a new tapestry panel celebrating the Borders Railway and then unveil a plaque marking the official opening of the centre, which has been open to the paying public for just over a year.

She’ll leave at noon, after which a celebratory afternoon is planned in the visitor centre and the square directly outside it.

The Great Tapestry Gala Day will feature entertainment for all ages including: live music, carnival style street entertainment, puppet shows and workshops, bubbleology, craft workshops, textile demonstrations, a solar powered cinema in a converted caravan (through Moving Images) and much more.