Drop-in for a jab

Burnfoot Community Hub.

The clinic will be at Langlee Primary School tomorrow (Thursday, August 12) and at the Burnfoot Hub in Hawick on Friday, August 13, from 11am-3pm.

It’s open to all who received their first jab eight or more weeks ago and are waiting their second.

The clinics are also for those aged 16-18 who are still to have their first jab.

Anyone in this age group who lives in mainland Scotland can also book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform if that’s what they prefer.