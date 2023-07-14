Drivers warned of night-time closures on the A68

The A68 will be closed overnight for 13 nights from the end of July, to allow for resurfacing works. Photo: Bear Scotland.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 2.1km of carriageway at two locations near Camptown and Eildon, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the public during these works, the following road closures will be in place:

· Monday, July 31 to Wednesday, August 2 (three nights), 10pm to 6am – The A68 will be closed in both directions from the south of Ancrum to the national border, with a signed diversion in place via the A698 and A6088, adding approximately 9.7 miles and 14 minutes onto affected journeys.

· Thursday, August 3 to Friday, August 4, and Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11 (seven nights), 10m to 6am – The A68 will be closed in both directions between Ravenswood roundabout and St Boswells, with a signed diversion in place via the A6091, the A7 and the A699. This diversion will add approximately 15.9 miles and 23 minutes onto affected journeys.

· Monday, August 14 to Wednesday, August 16 (three nights), 7.30pm to 6am – The A68 will again be closed in both directions between Ravenswood RBT and St Boswells, with a diversion in place via the A6091, A7 and A699.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place on the A68 one kilometre south of Camptown from 10am-6am on the nights of Thursday and Friday, August 3 and 4, while road marking works are completed.

BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager Tommy Deans said: “We’re pleased to be able to deliver these resurfacing improvements on the A68.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their understanding while we carry out these essential works. We have to close the road for safety while work is in progress, however we’ll do this at night in order to minimise disruption.”