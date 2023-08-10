Drivers warned of A7 night-time closures

During the night-time closures, work is being done to resurface the A7 north and south of the Lilliesleaf junction.

The road will be closed between 7.30pm-6am, for a total of 10 nights from Friday, August 18 to Thursday, August 31, with no work or closure on weekends.

BEAR Scotland will resurface 1.3km of carriageway north and south of the Lilliesleaf junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the public during these works, the A7 will be closed in both directions, however, local access will be permitted up to the point of the hard closure around the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place between Hawick and Selkirk via the A698, A68 and A699, adding approximately 14.4 miles and 24 minutes to affected journeys.

BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager Tommy Deans said: “It’s essential for safety that we close the road while these works are in progress, however we’ve scheduled them at night in order to minimise disruption.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience and understanding while we deliver these essential improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area.

Relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance to make them aware of the plans.