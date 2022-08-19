‘Dream homes’ bid ditched after neighbours objected

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bid to build "dream homes" at the site has been withdrawn.

Prestonpans-based DRE Properties Limited submitted a planning application for houses on agricultural land east of Catscleuch on Dreva Road, Springwell Brae, on the outskirts of the village of Broughton.

The scenic site benefits from expansive views to Trahenna Hill to the north east, Goseland Hill to the west and Whitslade Hill to the south.

But the application faced dozens of objections from local residents who raised several concerns at a public meeting held at Broughton Village Hall on April 23.

Those concerns centred on the site being “totally inadequate” because of poor drainage in the area, with regular flooding issues occurring, and due to the narrow and dangerous road access to the proposed housing.

There were also fears expressed that the granting of the application could open the floodgates to further housing bids.

And while locals accepted that the village and village school would benefit from more families it was concluded that “Dreva Road is not the place for it”.

One objector said: “The condition of the road in this location is extremely poor and narrow at the best of times. The increased traffic that this development would bring, not only during the construction phase but also once occupied, will cause further damage and given the need for heavy traffic to be accessing Dreva Road via a narrow turn-in between houses on the main street over a narrow bridge the potential for accidents is vastly increased.”

Another objector commented: “The developers also made much of the beauty of the local area and the fine views from the site as a motivation for wanting to build their ‘dream home’ there. I am really troubled with this aspect of the proposal as the effect of what they propose would be detrimental to the views I currently enjoy from the rear of my house and garden across the fields to Trahenna Hill.”