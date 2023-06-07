News you can trust since 1855
Dr Nick did it his way for PND

Peeblesshire-based Dr Nick Hesford, a senior advisor for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), recently embarked on a remarkable feat of endurance.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:53 BST
Dr Nick Hesford completed the arduous trail in under 48 hours.Dr Nick Hesford completed the arduous trail in under 48 hours.
He completed the 96-mile hike along the West Highland Way in less than 48 hours, raising more than £3,000 for PND Borders, which provides essential support to local families affected by postnatal depression, and a vital source of assistance for Nick and his family since the birth of his son in 2020.

He said: “There were times when I felt like I had bitten off more than I could chew, but knowing I was raising money for a good cause kept me going.”

You can donate at bit.ly/43uCZtM