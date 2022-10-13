Dougie to receive highest honour

Selkirk's Dougie Turnbull is to be rewarded the Benemerenti Medal for his service to the church. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

In a ceremony at St Joseph’s later this month, passkeeper Dougie Turnbull will be given the Papal Medal, also known as the Benemerenti Medal, by Archbishop Leo Cushley.

Dougie, who is 75, who opens up the church, ensures it’s warm, salts the paths on cold days and makes sure everything is in place for each and every service, told The Southern this week of his surprise.

He said: “I’m shocked and surprised. I just do the small things.

"It’s just getting on with things that have to be done.”

Dougie may remain humble, but his efforts over the many years have not gone unnoticed by fellow parishioners, who set the ball rolling by writing to the archbishop.

Peter Birney wrote: “If St Peter was the rock on which Christ built his Church, then Dougie Turnbull is one of its most supportive pillars.

"Douglas has served the parish of Our Lady and St Joseph’s his whole life, firstly as an altar server, and then, following in his father’s footsteps, as passkeeper, caretaker of the house, hall and church fabric and Chair of the Parish Council.

"In recent years, following the death of Cath Dryden, he also added the role of sacristan to his busy portfolio.

"I have known Dougie for well over 20 years and if I needed to speak to him I need to look no further than the Church, but it wasn’t just the physical duties associated with the smooth running of the parish that he found important.

"Dougie has always had a deep-seated love of his faith and when work allows is an active participant in many of the services and liturgies held in the church.

"Dougie has always been a steadying hand on the tiller of the parish as the parish went through the good times and, more recently, the uncertain times.

"He has embraced the changes and challenges which the parish has faced in recent years and has been the source of advice and guidance for many of his fellow parishioners, who hold him in the highest esteem.”

In his letter to the bishop, another parishioner, Stephen Fox wrote said Douglas had supported parishioners through troubled times.

He said: “He has kept the heart of our Catholic life in good heart.

"He has maintained our active place in the wider community and he has never retreated from encouraging tough decisions when such decisions had to be made.

"His was the voice which has always counselled that we must embrace change in order to secure a future for parish life."

