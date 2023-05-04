News you can trust since 1855
Dookers raise cash for nursery

On Sunday, April 30, Duns Community Nursery held the first of hopefully many “Duns Dooks” at Whiteadder Watersports Centre.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 4th May 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:21 BST
Team members at Duns Community Nursery are tickled pink to join in the Dook.Team members at Duns Community Nursery are tickled pink to join in the Dook.
The Dook was organised to raise funds for the new not-for-profit community-led nursery that opened on Monday, April 3, as well as to draw attention to the national childcare crisis where too many nurseries are closing their doors due to insufficient funds.

The staff, directors, parents and friends from the nursery leapt into the 10 degrees Celsius water dressed in bright pink, a few even dressed as flamingos.

The team’s Nicky Potts said: “Why not … if we're going to jump in a freezing cold reservoir, we might as well pretend it’s tropical … use mind over matter and embrace the exhilarating experience was the mentality we went for and it certainly worked.

The event at Whiteadder raised almost £3,000.The event at Whiteadder raised almost £3,000.
“We chose to hold the Duns Dook up at Whiteadder Watersports Centre because not only is the location stunning, but Andrea and the team are brilliant, professional and extremely accommodating.

Members of the Coldingham Brave Bayers outdoor swimming group ensured the 22 dookers were all safe.

Nicky added: “We’ve managed to raise nearly £3,000, which is incredible, but people can still donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dunsdook, which we’ll keep open for another week to allow people to get donations in.”

Rachel Burnett, nursery manager, added: “I was very nervous about going in the water, not just because of the cold, but also due to not being a confident swimmer.

"It’s scary not knowing what it’ll be like going in. However, once I was in and able to control my breathing it felt quite good.

"Doing the dook for the nursery was a brilliant idea brought to us, not only to raise money but to get the nursery’s name out there and to show how passionate we are about making the place a success, but also just about having fun.

"I am so grateful to everyone from volunteers, sponsors, directors and staff who even brought family members to join in. As a team we continue to grow and make the nursery the best place we possibly can, it’s needed in the community.”