News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Dog’s Day Out at Galashiels

There’s a grand day out for families and their four-legged friends next month in Galashiels.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
Dogs Day Out at the Public Park, Galashiels, on Saturday, August 12.Dogs Day Out at the Public Park, Galashiels, on Saturday, August 12.
Dogs Day Out at the Public Park, Galashiels, on Saturday, August 12.

Border Vets, based in the town’s Gala Terrace, is organising the charity fun day, A Dog’s Day Out, in aid of Pets as Therapy, which provides therapy pet visits to schools and care homes.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 12 between 11am-3pm in the Public Park, and it promises to be a fun-filled extravaganza for families and their pooches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It incorporates a fun dog show, with lots of fun classes, with entries taken on the day.

Classes will include best young handler, best older people’s dog, and one for puppies under six months.

Most Popular

Entry for the dog show will be £2, while entry to the event itself will be by donation.

There will also be an agility course laid out, for your pup to have a go at.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And there will also be stalls including tombola, lucky dip and facepainting and displays including a gun dog display, and refreshments available as well.

Related topics:GalashielsPets