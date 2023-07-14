Dog’s Day Out at Galashiels

Dogs Day Out at the Public Park, Galashiels, on Saturday, August 12.

Border Vets, based in the town’s Gala Terrace, is organising the charity fun day, A Dog’s Day Out, in aid of Pets as Therapy, which provides therapy pet visits to schools and care homes.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 12 between 11am-3pm in the Public Park, and it promises to be a fun-filled extravaganza for families and their pooches.

It incorporates a fun dog show, with lots of fun classes, with entries taken on the day.

Classes will include best young handler, best older people’s dog, and one for puppies under six months.

Entry for the dog show will be £2, while entry to the event itself will be by donation.

There will also be an agility course laid out, for your pup to have a go at.

