Doddie's legacy "will live on" following emotional service

The Greenyards stand was full as the service was streamed to Doddie's former club.

As Doddie’s family, invited friends and former rugby colleagues contributed to a service in the nearby Melrose Parish Church, the service was audio-streamed to the stand, as well as online on the Scottish Rugby Union website.

And it’s testament to Doddie’s enthusiasm, his likeability, his undoubted charm and his sheer popularity as a player that so many people wanted to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a service which brought as much laughter as it did tears, with his friends and team-mates Carl Hogg, Rob Wainwright and John Jeffrey all recalling hilarious anecdotes of the “pest”, while also tearfully saying their own goodbyes.

And Doddie’s sons Hamish, Angus and Ben read an emotional and personalised version of Timmy Douglas’ poem, the Mad Giraffe.

As those in the church made their way to the rugby club following the service, bedecked in their various tartans, as per Doddie’s wishes, thoughts turned to his lasting legacy, that of the continuing work of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which is redoubling its efforts to fight for a cure for MND.

After the service, John Jeffrey told The Southern: “He would laugh at this, he really would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All these people following him and wearing his attire in this horrible weather.

"But it's a great turnout, a great outpouring of grief and emotion, but as he said, have a wee cry, then have a dram, and then more importantly, find a cure for MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Across the divide, there’s all sorts of people from different walks of life coming here today, and it’s because of Doddie and the memory of him.

“And we just have to admire that and use his inspiration, his drive, and his will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"None of us will forget this and I'm sure we will find a cure.”

Scotland Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend said that it’s now up to others to continue Doddie’s fight in his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “That was the clear message that came from the service. We’ve got to take this on.