Doddie's dazzlers to take part in the toughest horse race in the world

Alice Gully and Kate Mactaggart are preparing for the Mongol Derby in aid of the Doddie Weir Foundation.

Alice Gully and Kate Mactaggart, both aged 46, beat off competition from thousands of applicants to participate in the August 2022 Mongol Derby race.

The goal – beyond not getting seriously injured – is to ride a gruelling 1000km of Mongolian steppe in less than 10 days.

There are 40 selected jockeys riding this dangerous race and fewer than half will make it across the finish line.

Dubbed Doddie’5 Dazzlers, the duo hope their brave gamble will raise funds to help improve the lives of those affected by Motor Neuron Disease.

This is the greatest equine adventure in the world – high passes, huge valleys, wooded hills, river crossings, wetland, dunes and, of course, open steppe. The jockeys live with the herders at night, eat local food – a diet of mutton and offal, and rely on their wits and skill during the day.

Weather extremes are expected in the Mongol Derby with temperatures ranging from freezing to 38⁰C and anything from horizontal rain to scorching sun.

To prepare for this epic race, Alice and Kate are both currently undergoing an intense training and exercise regime, which includes cycling 100 miles and rowing 21,000 meters per week, as well as a weekly 5k run, 20,000 steps per day and over seven hours in the saddle each week.

“I have always known about the race just from reading about it in the press and then my vet, Harry McKerchar, went out to be one of the vets on the race and he told me I had to do it,” said Alice. “A few years later, my friend Kate, asked if I was mad enough to join her, and this was during lockdown, so I said yes!”

The pair say their feelings about the race vary from sheer fear to pure excitement.

Alice said: “It’s an honour to raise money for MND. When I think about people with this disease, the race feels easy in comparison. We will never complain about dehydration and a few blisters.”

And when those training injuries do sting, Doddie has been on hand with some TLC and humour. “Doddie keeps offering tubs of sudocream and endlessly makes jokes, he is an incredible man.”