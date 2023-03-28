News you can trust since 1855
Doddie charity in sevens heaven

The chosen charity of the 2023 Melrose Sevens on April 8 will be the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and organisers are asking people to show their support by wearing a piece of Doddie tartan.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:39 BST
The much-missed Doddie Weir at a previous Melrose Sevens.
The tartan scarves and bucket hats will be on sale at the merchandise outlet in the Fanzone. ‘Oor Doddie’ is also returning to the Greenyards for the perfect photo opportunity to show your support of the big man.

As a mark of respect to Doddie, the Melrose pipe band will play a rendition of Flower of Scotland before the final.

Donations to the charity can be made using the QR code available in the Melrose Sevens 2023 programme and displayed next to ‘Oor Doddie’.

Tournament director, Phil Morris, said: “Doddie is greatly missed by everyone at Melrose Rugby and we hope we can provide a small but fitting tribute to the big man at this year’s sevens as well as helping to continue to raise funds in the fight to rid the world of MND.”

