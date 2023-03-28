Doddie charity in sevens heaven

The much-missed Doddie Weir at a previous Melrose Sevens.

The tartan scarves and bucket hats will be on sale at the merchandise outlet in the Fanzone. ‘Oor Doddie’ is also returning to the Greenyards for the perfect photo opportunity to show your support of the big man.

As a mark of respect to Doddie, the Melrose pipe band will play a rendition of Flower of Scotland before the final.

Donations to the charity can be made using the QR code available in the Melrose Sevens 2023 programme and displayed next to ‘Oor Doddie’.