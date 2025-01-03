Do it for Doddie

Support Doddie Aid 2025.

​Rachael Hamilton MSP recently celebrated the launch of Doddie Aid 2025 in the Scottish Parliament.

The fundraising drive aims to encourage exercise and raise money to find a cure for motor neurone disease in memory of Doddie Weir.

Details of how to join and sign up for the 2025 campaign can be found at the following link: https://doddieaid.com/how-to-join.

Doddie Aid is a virtual mass-participation exercise event that starts on 1 January and runs for 5 weeks.

Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton said: "We all cherish the memory of Doddie Weir and it's fitting that we take part in this annual event in his honour.

"His legacy lives on thanks to the work of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation and the personal contributions of so many people in the Borders and across Scotland.

"I will be taking part in Doddie Aid 2025 and I hope everyone who is able to will get involved, do some exercise and raise whatever funds they can in pursuit of a cure for motor neurone disease."