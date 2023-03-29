Digital ‘shop local’ cards are a 'force for good'

Christine Grahame MSP has hailed the digital launch of the shop local card.

Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame is encouraging people to support their local businesses by taking up the new, digital Scotland Loves Local (SLL) gift cards.

Scottish Government funding of £250,000 will enable the cards, which can be loaded with credit and used in participating shows and businesses within Midlothian or the Scottish Borders, to operate digitally via devices such as mobile phones.

Ms Grahame commented: “The Scotland Loves Local initiative is a force for good, keeping money in local communities which is critical to ensuring the future of our town centres is a bright one.