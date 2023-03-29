Digital ‘shop local’ cards are a 'force for good'
A Borders MSP has hailed digital local gift cards aimed at boosting trade in town centres as a “force for good”.
Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame is encouraging people to support their local businesses by taking up the new, digital Scotland Loves Local (SLL) gift cards.
Scottish Government funding of £250,000 will enable the cards, which can be loaded with credit and used in participating shows and businesses within Midlothian or the Scottish Borders, to operate digitally via devices such as mobile phones.
Ms Grahame commented: “The Scotland Loves Local initiative is a force for good, keeping money in local communities which is critical to ensuring the future of our town centres is a bright one.
“Going digital is an important step forward for the SLL gift card. The scheme has already delivered millions of pounds of extra spending to help businesses recover from the pandemic and by increasing their usability I am sure even more people will be encouraged to shop locally.”