Demolition begins in Beech Avenue, Galashiels

The work, by Daltons Demolition Ltd, began with the dismantling of the first block at the junction with Hawthorn Road, drawing a large crowd.

David Gordon, chair of Waverley Housing said: "This is an important milestone in the redevelopment of Upper Langlee. The whole process began several years ago, but the beginning of demolition marks the most visible sign yet of the commitment that Waverley and our partners have made to the long-term improvement of the area. We look forward to seeing new and more attractive housing being built.”