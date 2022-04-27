Delight for Souters this Friday

Craig Monks was the last Standard Bearer to be announced, way back in 2019.

Dictated by tradition and unencumbered by the pandemic which forced the cancellation of the town’s beloved celebrations, the chosen Souter will be carried from the doors of the town hall at 7pm on Friday, April 29.

He’ll be bounced along Market Place, Tower Street, Back Row and Kirk Wynd, before heading back along Market Place on his chair, shoulder high, by his attendants, to the Victoria Hall, where he’ll be introduced to singing Souters at the Appointment Night Concert.