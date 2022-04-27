Delight for Souters this Friday

Dictated by tradition and unencumbered by the pandemic which forced the cancellation of the town’s beloved celebrations, the chosen Souter will be carried from the doors of the town hall at 7pm on Friday, April 29.
He’ll be bounced along Market Place, Tower Street, Back Row and Kirk Wynd, before heading back along Market Place on his chair, shoulder high, by his attendants, to the Victoria Hall, where he’ll be introduced to singing Souters at the Appointment Night Concert.
There, he’ll be serenaded with traditional Common Riding songs, such as Hail Smilin’ Morn and Up Wi’ The Souters O’ Selkirk, before the Appointment Night Dance begins.