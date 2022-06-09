Dawyck unveils sculpture trail

Number 2 on trail named 'Emergence' reflecting the enduring unstoppable power of nature.

A Delicate Balance is a collection of sculptures by artist Susheila Jamieson, exploring feelings and themes of strength and fragility in nature. These two opposing concepts often exist together in the natural world and beyond, for example, a spring bluebell shoot piercing a blanket of fallen winter leaves, or a daisy pushing through cracked concrete. This persistence, resilience and determination of plants to survive is intriguing.

Susheila believes that everyone will see something different in the forms she has created. The intention of these artworks is to convey a sense of power, balance and harmony.

She said: “I am really happy with how the sculptures sit within the garden.

Number 17 on trail named 'Spring' an energetic form celebrating seasonal change.

"Working together with Graham Stewart, curator of Dawyck, has been great and the trail really is a truly collaborative project.”

On the process of making the sculptures, she said: “They all start as quick sketches, but very quickly I go on to make models in clay.

"This allows me to explore forms more effectively.

"A very important part of my work process is ‘taking away’, I rub back into drawings, refine clay models by paring away at the clay. The carving process is all about taking away material to reveal a form.”

Number 12 on trail named 'Source' inspired by water and air.