Dawyck unveils sculpture trail

Visitors to Dawyck Botanic Garden, near Peebles, are being treated to an enchanting new sculpture trail, featuring 20 new works.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:18 pm
Number 2 on trail named 'Emergence' reflecting the enduring unstoppable power of nature.
Number 2 on trail named 'Emergence' reflecting the enduring unstoppable power of nature.

A Delicate Balance is a collection of sculptures by artist Susheila Jamieson, exploring feelings and themes of strength and fragility in nature. These two opposing concepts often exist together in the natural world and beyond, for example, a spring bluebell shoot piercing a blanket of fallen winter leaves, or a daisy pushing through cracked concrete. This persistence, resilience and determination of plants to survive is intriguing.

Susheila believes that everyone will see something different in the forms she has created. The intention of these artworks is to convey a sense of power, balance and harmony.

She said: “I am really happy with how the sculptures sit within the garden.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

Number 17 on trail named 'Spring' an energetic form celebrating seasonal change.

"Working together with Graham Stewart, curator of Dawyck, has been great and the trail really is a truly collaborative project.”

On the process of making the sculptures, she said: “They all start as quick sketches, but very quickly I go on to make models in clay.

"This allows me to explore forms more effectively.

"A very important part of my work process is ‘taking away’, I rub back into drawings, refine clay models by paring away at the clay. The carving process is all about taking away material to reveal a form.”

Number 12 on trail named 'Source' inspired by water and air.

Seventeen of the sculptures, all hand carved in either dark grey Kilkenny or off-white Portland limestone, are up for sale, and buyers will receive them at the end of the season.