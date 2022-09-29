Darren brushes up on Sky
An artist from Selkirk is set to grace your screens next week, as Darren Cairney attempts to become Sky TV’s Portrait Artist of the Year.
By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:02 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:20 am
Darren, who is 42, is now a full-time artist with a studio in South Shields, Tyneside, but he still has family who live in the Borders, including dad Colin, mum Elaine and brothers Ewan and Rory.
You’ll have to watch the show on Sky Showcase next Wednesday, October 5, if you want to know how he got on, as he was dutifully tight-lipped when we contacted him yesterday.
However, he told us : “The whole experience was amazing. It was a long day's filming, starting before 7am and lasting more than 12 hours, but it felt like two minutes.”