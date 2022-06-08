Dandies on display

More than 60 Dandies took part in the races which have become a firm favourite in the Dandie Dinmont calendar of events.
After a rally on the green and a group photograph around the Old Ginger statue in the Dairy Yard, the dogs and their owners enjoyed a walk around the Haining Loch before indulging in an afternoon of lighthearted races outside The Haining.
Organiser Kenny Allan said: “It's great to be back at The Haining and as usual next year's Dandie Derby will be held on the first Saturday of June, which is June 3.”