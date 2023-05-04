News you can trust since 1855
Crowning achievement for Stormers

The Souter Stormers, a covert troupe of knitters well known for their yarnbombing raids on Selkirk town centre, as well as further afield, have come up with their crowning achievement this week.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 4th May 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Some of the Souter Stormers risk losing their anonymity by standing next to their latest creation. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.Some of the Souter Stormers risk losing their anonymity by standing next to their latest creation. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Some of the Souter Stormers risk losing their anonymity by standing next to their latest creation. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

The secretive crafters have bolstered the town’s already floral welcome for visitors by hanging knitted flower baskets, but they’ve also added a wee cosy hat for the post box in Market Place ahead of some other event happening down in London this weekend.

Some of the group threw caution to the wind and had their photo taken next to the majestic crown on its cushion, which obviously took hours of work to plan and put together.

We’re sure King Charles would approve.

Selkirkshire councillor Caroline Cochrane, whose mum may or may not be one of the Stormers, told us: “The Souter Stormers have done it again! The members of the group are to be commended on their efforts and hard work in putting together their display, many hours have been spent on these creations and you just can’t help but smile when you walk by."

