Crowning achievement for Stormers

Some of the Souter Stormers risk losing their anonymity by standing next to their latest creation. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

The secretive crafters have bolstered the town’s already floral welcome for visitors by hanging knitted flower baskets, but they’ve also added a wee cosy hat for the post box in Market Place ahead of some other event happening down in London this weekend.

Some of the group threw caution to the wind and had their photo taken next to the majestic crown on its cushion, which obviously took hours of work to plan and put together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re sure King Charles would approve.