Crowning achievement for Stormers
The Souter Stormers, a covert troupe of knitters well known for their yarnbombing raids on Selkirk town centre, as well as further afield, have come up with their crowning achievement this week.
The secretive crafters have bolstered the town’s already floral welcome for visitors by hanging knitted flower baskets, but they’ve also added a wee cosy hat for the post box in Market Place ahead of some other event happening down in London this weekend.
Some of the group threw caution to the wind and had their photo taken next to the majestic crown on its cushion, which obviously took hours of work to plan and put together.
We’re sure King Charles would approve.
Selkirkshire councillor Caroline Cochrane, whose mum may or may not be one of the Stormers, told us: “The Souter Stormers have done it again! The members of the group are to be commended on their efforts and hard work in putting together their display, many hours have been spent on these creations and you just can’t help but smile when you walk by."