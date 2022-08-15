Creative Stage named top performing arts school in Scotland

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students of Creative Stage do their thing.

Creative Stage was been named UK Enterprise’s Performing Arts School of the Year, Scotland, in its 10th year in business.

Over the last decade, the school has shaped and nurtured hundreds of young Borderers to reach their own individual potential through acting, dancing and singing.

Creative Stage provides an exciting range of high quality classes in theatre and dance for children as young as two and up to and including adult classes.

The school's principal teacher, Marie McCullough.

When Covid-19 hit, like many, the school moved its classes online and thanks to the determination of the teaching staff, pupils continued to work towards exams with minimum disruption.

It was this flexible and fast-thinking attitude that has allowed many past pupils to compete for and successfully gain offers to train further at highly prestigious institutions across the UK.The driving force behind Creative Stage is Principal Marie McCullough (AISTD/AIDB/RAD).

She said: “I am delighted Creative Stage has been recognised in these UK-wide awards. At Creative Stage, we aim to build confidence, encourage creativity, nurture talent and hope to inspire the next generation of performers.

“A decade ago we started out with a handful of classes and no studio to call home.

"Now, we have studios in Selkirk and offer weekly classes across the Borders in arco, ballet, commercial, flexibility, hip-hop, modern, tap and performing art.”

Creative Stage is set to start the school term with a bumper-packed timetable of 40 classes a week.

Marie added: “I adore teaching and that’s why this year’s new timetable has me teaching more than half the classes on offer.

"It is so important to me to ensure Creative Stage pupils are taught by credible and qualified teachers that share my own passion for the arts.”

Creative Stage class enrolment is currently open and with so many classes across a wide range of disciplines, ages and abilities, there will be a class suitable for your own young future performer.