Crash closes A68
Four people have been taken to the Borders General Hospital this afternoon following a two-vehicle collision on the A68, which has closed the road between the Ravenswood Roundabout and the Gattonside turnoff.
By Kevin Janiak
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.05pm on Wednesday, October 26, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A68 at Ravenswood Roundabout, near Earlston.
"Four people have been taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital."The road is currently closed with diversions via Gattonside.”