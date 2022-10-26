News you can trust since 1855
Crash closes A68

Four people have been taken to the Borders General Hospital this afternoon following a two-vehicle collision on the A68, which has closed the road between the Ravenswood Roundabout and the Gattonside turnoff.

By Kevin Janiak
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Emergency vehicles attend following a collision on the A68 this afternoon. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.05pm on Wednesday, October 26, police and emergency services were called to a two-vehicle road crash on the A68 at Ravenswood Roundabout, near Earlston.

"Four people have been taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital."The road is currently closed with diversions via Gattonside.”

