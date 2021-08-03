Cranes of peace descend on Melrose
Flocks of peace cranes are on their way to Melrose to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, on August 6, 1945.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:26 pm
Local peace activists have been making the origami cranes for four years now, and they serve as an opportunity to pause and remember those who died when the bomb was dropped.
Local organiser Kath McDonald said: “The cranes have an additional message this year.
"They will form an exhibition in St John's Church in the west end of Edinburgh as part of the Just Festival.
"And 140,000 of them – representing the number of people who died in the immediate aftermath of the bomb – are being strung onto garlands for the exhibition.”