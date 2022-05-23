Craig’s walking 150 miles for Evie

Evie Mitchell.

Craig Livingstone, who plays for Gordon FC, is walking from Portpatrick to Lauder on the Southern Upland Way and on to Gordon, a total of 150 miles, starting on Monday, July 4.

Some of the cash he raises will go towards his football club to raise enough money to buy their own pitch, while the rest will go to help the family of a Melrose youngster.

Evie Mitchell, pictured, is the niece of one of his friends, and the nine-year-old has been diagnosed with the terminal neurodegenerative condition Batten's Disease.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig said: “Evie is nine years old and only three days older than my own daughter.

"This made it really hit home to me how precious life is.

"I couldn’t imagine being in that situation and I wanted to do something to raise money to donate to Evie’s Batten’s Journey so her and her family can make memories.”

The pitch used by Gordon FC is up for sale by the owners and Craig wants the club to buy it for the use of the whole village.

He said: “Gordon Primary school uses it for PE and their sports day. The Civic Week use it for rounders, football, sports and the fancy dress. Kids use it to play on.

"In general, the whole village uses it and it would be a huge loss to the village if it wasn't there.”

Craig has already raised £995, almost doubling his original target of £500.