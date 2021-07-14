Couple arrive at Floors Castle on horseback to celebrate silver wedding anniversary

The Earlston couple, who made their vows in the Duke of Roxburghe’s ancestral home 25 years ago, enjoyed a picnic in the grounds.

Katriona said: “We have returned on our anniversary as often as possible, sometimes just sitting in the car.

“Covid put paid to a get together and a holiday so we thought about what would make the day special and romantic and decided riding to Floors would be something to treasure.