Couple arrive at Floors Castle on horseback to celebrate silver wedding anniversary
Paul and Katriona Goode arrived on horseback as they returned to Floors Castle to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 2:04 pm
The Earlston couple, who made their vows in the Duke of Roxburghe’s ancestral home 25 years ago, enjoyed a picnic in the grounds.
Katriona said: “We have returned on our anniversary as often as possible, sometimes just sitting in the car.
“Covid put paid to a get together and a holiday so we thought about what would make the day special and romantic and decided riding to Floors would be something to treasure.
“The estate were welcoming as ever. We were thrilled to be given champagne by a butler and to receive a gift to mark the occasion.”