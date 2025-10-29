Lewis Roden, Chair of BID for Galashiels and Mags Fenner, Project Manager for BID for Galashiels

​The countdown to Christmas in Galashiels officially begins on Saturday 29th November with The Festive Gala, a full day of celebration bringing together community, creativity, and Christmas cheer.

​Managed by BID for Galashiels, the event marks the first large-scale festive celebration in the town since 2019 and the first major event organised under the newly established company, which came into effect in April this year.

Designed to unite local businesses and the community, The Festive Gala will fill the town centre with celebratory activity, live performances, and entertainment for all ages.

The celebrations will culminate in a spectacular torchlight procession, bringing light, music, and movement through the streets of Galashiels, a moment that promises to capture the warmth and togetherness of the festive season.

Lewis Roden, Chair of BID for Galashiels, said: “The Festive Gala marks a special moment for Galashiels, our first large-scale event as BID for Galashiels and a chance for everyone to come together to celebrate the start of the season.

"Our campaign, Galashiels – Where Christmas Comes Together, captures exactly what this event is about: community, connection, and pride in our town. It’s a day for families, friends, and visitors to experience Galashiels at its very best.”

The full programme will be available on the Galashiels Heartland website from early November: www.galashielsheartland.org.uk.