Council’s return of ‘priceless artefact’ compared to feud over Elgin Marbles

Falconer Grieve speaks in the council chamber.

A senior Scottish Borders councillor today, (Thursday, October 24) compared the return of a ‘priceless artefact’ to the long-running feud over the Elgin Marbles.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an official ceremony in the council chamber, Selkirk Merchant Company treasurer’s chain was handed back to an official during a meeting of the full council.

The chain had been in the possession of SBC for several decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Watson McAteer compared the hand-over to the dispute over the Elgin Marbles.

Campaigners in Greece have long campaigned for the repatriation of the collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other structures from the Acropolis of Athens, which are now housed in the British Museum.

Mr McAteer said: “This chain has been in the custody of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Galashiels, a fine bank, and they approached us as a council to ask us to consider its future.

“Unlike the Elgin Marbles the council has agreed to repatriate the treasurer’s chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The merchant company is a force for good and is entering its fourth century and remains very active and focused on upholding customs and traditions.

“I’m sure returning the chain will add to those traditions.”

On hand to accept the return of the chain was Falconer Grieve, master of Selkirk Merchant Company, who said: “It is with much pleasure and deep gratitude that I stand before you today as master of the Selkirk Merchant Company.

“We are immensely thankful for the opportunity to receive this official chain of office, it holds significant historical value to our company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Grieve said that the chain had been purchased by the company in 1962 and presented to the treasurer of the old Selkirk Town Council.

He added: “I wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the council to have invited me along today to receive this priceless artefact, recognising its importance and the legacy it carries.”