Council’s return of ‘priceless artefact’ compared to feud over Elgin Marbles
In an official ceremony in the council chamber, Selkirk Merchant Company treasurer’s chain was handed back to an official during a meeting of the full council.
The chain had been in the possession of SBC for several decades.
Councillor Watson McAteer compared the hand-over to the dispute over the Elgin Marbles.
Campaigners in Greece have long campaigned for the repatriation of the collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other structures from the Acropolis of Athens, which are now housed in the British Museum.
Mr McAteer said: “This chain has been in the custody of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Galashiels, a fine bank, and they approached us as a council to ask us to consider its future.
“Unlike the Elgin Marbles the council has agreed to repatriate the treasurer’s chain.
“The merchant company is a force for good and is entering its fourth century and remains very active and focused on upholding customs and traditions.
“I’m sure returning the chain will add to those traditions.”
On hand to accept the return of the chain was Falconer Grieve, master of Selkirk Merchant Company, who said: “It is with much pleasure and deep gratitude that I stand before you today as master of the Selkirk Merchant Company.
“We are immensely thankful for the opportunity to receive this official chain of office, it holds significant historical value to our company.”
Mr Grieve said that the chain had been purchased by the company in 1962 and presented to the treasurer of the old Selkirk Town Council.
He added: “I wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the council to have invited me along today to receive this priceless artefact, recognising its importance and the legacy it carries.”