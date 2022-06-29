Councillors set off on a summer road trip

Council leader Euan Jardine.

There will be a little more conversation this summer as Scottish Borders councillors head off on a fact-finding road trip around the region.

‘Communiuty conversatioins’ have been organised to give the public an opportunity to meet the new leader of the council, Galashiels elected representative Councillor Euan Jardine, and the newly elected ward members.

The first of the conversations will take place on Tuesday, July 5, in the Hawick and Denholm ward at Denhoilm Village Hall, between 6pm and 8pm.

The engagements – in all 11 council wards – will offer people in local communities the opportunity to meet and talk to the leader, newly elected councillors and senior officers.

Mr Jardine is keen that the sessions are not formal Q&A’s, but more informal events that enable real engagements with the public sharing their thoughts on what matters to them.

He said: “I have real desire to ensure that we respond to our community’s needs. The council and elected members really want to get to the heart of our communities and find out what it is we can do to support them.

“I would like everyone to take up this honest invitation to meet and speak with us and we, in return, will listen.”

Community conversations are taking place throughout July and August between 6pm and 8pm.