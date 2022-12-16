Council to push ahead with gyspy site invitation

Scottish Borders Council provided this site in Selkirk for travellers during lockdown.

Providing provision for travellers that both meet their needs and addresses the concerns of neighbouring residents has long proved problematic.

The local authority identified four sites in its ownership as potential sites, but they have all been deemed unsuitable.

Now a ‘call for sites’ is to be put out early in 2023 to invite landowners and organisations to come forward with suggested locations that could be developed.

The move was supported at a meeting of the full council today, Thursday, December 15.

Councillor Robin Tatler, the council’s executive member for Communities and Equalities, said: “This is not an easy issue and it raises emotions but we have a legal and a moral duty to do this and we are making progress.

“It might not be at the pace everybody wants but it is progress nevertheless.”

Estimates say such a site, earmarked for the Central Borders, would cost “upwards of £3m”, although it is hoped that 60 per cent of those costs would come from central government.

The aim is to accommodate between 5-7 pitches initially and a total of 10-14 pitches in the longer term.

Any location identified would be subject to an outline business case and a full planning application.

During Covid-19 restrictions, SBC provided temporary provision for those occupying unauthorised encampments at Victoria Park leisure facility in Selkirk, but that was closed on June 30 this year.

Some of those occupying the site have since set up unauthorised encampments across the region and others have moved on.

The only current provision is a council-owned but privately-run seasonal site at Tweedside Caravan Park in Innerleithen.

