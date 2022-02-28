Council lights up for Ukraine

While several Borders groups and individuals are arranging collections of clothes and blankets for Ukrainian refugees, Scottish Borders Council made its own symbolic gesture on Friday night.

By Kevin Janiak
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:03 am
The council HQ was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Friday night. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The council's Newtown St Boswells headquarters was lit up in the yellow and blue colours as a "mark of solidarity and support”.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Council convener, Councillor David Parker, said: “On behalf of the people of the Scottish Borders, I would like to pass on all our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine.

“The actions of Russian forces on their country are deeply disturbing and we add our voice to those calling urgently for peace in the region.”

Scottish Borders CouncilDavid ParkerUkraine