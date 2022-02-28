Council lights up for Ukraine

The council HQ was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Friday night. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

The council's Newtown St Boswells headquarters was lit up in the yellow and blue colours as a "mark of solidarity and support”.

Council convener, Councillor David Parker, said: “On behalf of the people of the Scottish Borders, I would like to pass on all our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine.