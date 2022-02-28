Council lights up for Ukraine
While several Borders groups and individuals are arranging collections of clothes and blankets for Ukrainian refugees, Scottish Borders Council made its own symbolic gesture on Friday night.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:03 am
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:03 am
The council's Newtown St Boswells headquarters was lit up in the yellow and blue colours as a "mark of solidarity and support”.
Council convener, Councillor David Parker, said: “On behalf of the people of the Scottish Borders, I would like to pass on all our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine.
“The actions of Russian forces on their country are deeply disturbing and we add our voice to those calling urgently for peace in the region.”