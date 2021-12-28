Council leader warns of possible service cuts as Covid cases continue to rise
Scottish Borders Council leader Mark Rowley has warned of the possibility of service cuts as the Omicron variant of Covid takes a grip in the region.
While various additional restrictions were announced by the First Minister last week, which came into place on Boxing Day in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus, current modelling predicts a significant increase in cases which will mean all organisations, including the council, are likely to experience increased staff absences through January and February.
Councillor Rowley said: “Based on the current models, which take into consideration the rising number of Covid-19 cases and current self-isolation guidance, it is clear that the early part of 2022 could be very challenging for our communities, businesses and public services.
“If the worst case scenario plays out, there is certainly the potential for service disruption or changes, possibly at short notice.
“This is certainly not the Christmas message I wanted to give, however it is imperative that we all prepare ourselves for what could lie ahead.
“However, I want to assure our communities that I am confident the council is working tirelessly to protect our critical services and that we are planning how we can provide all the necessary support to our communities and residents that will be needed in what may well be very challenging circumstances.”