News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Council has administered £74.3m of Covid-19 funds

Scottish Borders Council has administered £74.3m of Covid-19 business grants to 5,770 companies, councillors are to be informed next week.
By Paul Kelly
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST
Scottish Borders Council HQ.Scottish Borders Council HQ.
Scottish Borders Council HQ.

The local authority has also spent £71.518m through its Covid-19 Reserve/ Recovery Fund supporting key workers, essential partners and service providers such as Live Borders, transport and early years providers to remain sustainable.

When members of the council’s Scrutiny & Petitions Committee meet on Thursday, August 17, they will receive a report showing how funding received from Scottish Government was allocated.

The report says: “From the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, the council took a very proactive and prudent approach to the management of the council’s finances during this very challenging period”.

Related topics:Scottish Borders CouncilCovid-19Scottish Government