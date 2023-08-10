Council has administered £74.3m of Covid-19 funds
Scottish Borders Council has administered £74.3m of Covid-19 business grants to 5,770 companies, councillors are to be informed next week.
By Paul Kelly
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST
The local authority has also spent £71.518m through its Covid-19 Reserve/ Recovery Fund supporting key workers, essential partners and service providers such as Live Borders, transport and early years providers to remain sustainable.
When members of the council’s Scrutiny & Petitions Committee meet on Thursday, August 17, they will receive a report showing how funding received from Scottish Government was allocated.
The report says: “From the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, the council took a very proactive and prudent approach to the management of the council’s finances during this very challenging period”.