Council had to ‘write off’ debts of £662k in the last financial year, report reveals

SBC Headquarters.

The report approved by SBC’s acting chief financial officer Suzanne Douglas covers the areas of Council Tax, non-domestic rates, sundry debtors, housing benefit overpayments and aged debt.

The level of debt rose in 2022/23 to £662.3k compared to the figure for the previous financial year of £391.54K.

That increase was expected as resources in 2021/22 had been redirected towards the administration of Covid-related business grants and Cost of Living Payments.

The report, to be presented next week to members of the council’s Executive Committee, reveals that Council Tax written-off last year amounted to £242,045, non-domestic rates write-offs were £282,972 and sundry debt was £100,079.

It says: “The value of Council Tax write-offs processed within 2022/23 have increased in comparison to 2021/22.

“This was expected as resources previously directed to deal with the administration of Covid business grants and COL payments has returned to business as usual.

“The highest value of write-offs for Council Tax in 2022/23 is within the deceased category where the estate has confirmed there are no funds available to recover the sums due.