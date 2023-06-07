News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Council had to ‘write off’ debts of £662k in the last financial year, report reveals

Scottish Borders Council had to ‘write off’ debts deemed unrecoverable to the tune of £662,000 in the last financial year, a new report reveals.
By Paul Kelly
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
SBC Headquarters.SBC Headquarters.
SBC Headquarters.

The report approved by SBC’s acting chief financial officer Suzanne Douglas covers the areas of Council Tax, non-domestic rates, sundry debtors, housing benefit overpayments and aged debt.

The level of debt rose in 2022/23 to £662.3k compared to the figure for the previous financial year of £391.54K.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That increase was expected as resources in 2021/22 had been redirected towards the administration of Covid-related business grants and Cost of Living Payments.

The report, to be presented next week to members of the council’s Executive Committee, reveals that Council Tax written-off last year amounted to £242,045, non-domestic rates write-offs were £282,972 and sundry debt was £100,079.

Most Popular

It says: “The value of Council Tax write-offs processed within 2022/23 have increased in comparison to 2021/22.

“This was expected as resources previously directed to deal with the administration of Covid business grants and COL payments has returned to business as usual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The highest value of write-offs for Council Tax in 2022/23 is within the deceased category where the estate has confirmed there are no funds available to recover the sums due.

“There continue to be issues accessing personal bankruptcy cases which has been escalated to the appropriate portal providers. This could see a significant shift in the figures in the coming reports due to clearing the backlog of these cases once the issue is resolved.”

Related topics:Scottish Borders CouncilCouncil Tax