Council faces a bin plea backlash

How not to place your bin.

The council posted an edict on its Facebook page this weekend appealing for members of the public to put out their bins properly – with handles pointing in the right direction.

But the appeal elicited a generally negative response from householders who accused the council of failing to practice what it preached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Facebook post said: “To help our waste and recycling collection crews handle your bins safely and efficiently, please remember to present them with the handles facing outwards away from any obstructions.”

The correct way.

The Facebook post even includes a couple of photographs illustrating the ‘Right’ and ‘Wrong’ ways to put out bins.

The plea has so far generated more than 150 comments – most not complementary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some responders included photographs of their bins “left all over the place” after they had been emptied.

One responder posted: “Could you tell your workers to do the same then – it works both ways.”

Another said: “I put my recycling bin out perfectly today but after it was emptied they left the lid open and now the bin is full of water!”

A further householder responded: “I always put my bin out with the handle towards the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad