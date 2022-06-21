Council CEO Netta Meadows set to step down

Scottish Borders Council CEO Netta Meadows is to step down from her £128,405 FYE post in September.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:50 pm
Netta Meadows.
Netta Meadows.

Ms Meadows joined the council in March 2021, relocating from Somerset, and has led the local authority through some of the most challenging times with the Covid-19 pandemic and some of the worst storms the area has experienced, and acted as returning officer in two elections.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

Council leader Euan Jardine said: “On behalf of elected members I would like to congratulate Netta on all that she has accomplished through these difficult times, she has and continues to be a true leader.

“We wish Netta all the best in her future venture, and until her departure in September, I am very much looking forward to continuing to work closely with her and her senior leadership team.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Scottish Borders CouncilCovid-19Somerset