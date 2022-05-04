Cost of living crisis is very much a reality

People are having to choose between heating and eating.

The revelation was made at a meeting of Innerleithen Community Council this week, when volunteers of the Swap and Share Shed said demand for their services has grown.

And, the cost of living crunch is taking its toll on residents' mental health.

Low income families and those of benefits have been hit the hardest, and shocking figures from the Peeblesshire Foodbank, stated that usage has increased by 42 percent in the last year.

Alarmingly, the number of children the local foodbank helped, rose by 79 percent.

Community councillor Gordon Daly, said the need for the shed along with help from Peeblesshire Foodbank, continues to rise.

He added: “Incomes are not reflecting the cost of living crisis. More people are coming to use the shed, and we also deliver personal packages of food to people that we know of who need it and approach us in crisis.”

Mr Daly says he and volunteers have heard some “heartbreaking” stories about people in the community in dire need of help.

Chairman Marshall Douglas added: “It’s obviously a sad necessity of this day in age that we need something like this, but thank goodness there is this facility and people like Gordon are providing it.”

Mr Daly replied: “As you say, we need it now and we shouldn’t need it. I was at a debate in Peebles and the issue came up.

“ A good point was made by one one of the audience members that every party, regardless or politics, should be focused on getting us out this – it’s not fair.

"People are having to make the choice between having to heat the house of feed themselves.”

Mr Daly said it left one person close to suicide, but volunteers helped that person get back on track.

Councillor Robin Tatler, said he was approached by a young couple who had their Universal Credit cut: “I was able to put them onto the NHS Borders Money Worries App. There is help out there, but people need to be able to find it.”