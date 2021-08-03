Consultation begins on flood management

Borders towns, such as Hawick, have been devastated by floods in recent years.

Now residents, businesses and community groups are being encouraged to give their views on how flood risk can be managed across the Borders as part of a joint consultation with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The flood risk management plans are aimed at protecting communities at the greatest risk of flooding in the region. Local proposals include three flood schemes and two flood studies.

The consultation is open until October 30 and it’s claimed responses will help shape the final plans.

The various plans and consultation can be accessed through SEPA’s consultation hub at https://consultation.sepa.org.uk/evidence-and-flooding/frmplans/

As the lead authority for the Tweed Local Plan District, which covers the majority of the Borders, Scottish Borders Council has produced a draft Local Flood Risk Management Plan which sets out proposals on how flood risk will be managed, co-ordinated, funded and delivered between 2022 and 2028.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, said: “This is an important consultation which will help inform the delivery of critical flood schemes and studies across the region.

“The council has been very successful in developing flood protection scheme proposals and securing funding to take these forward, for example in Hawick, Selkirk, Galashiels and for the Skiprunning Burn in Jedburgh. Smaller scale works across the region have also protected homes and businesses from river and surface water flooding, too.

“However, we still have communities which continue to be affected by flooding and we are committed to ensuring we do all we can to protect them as much as possible from future flood events.”