‘Concertina’ artwork offer for Peebles revamped Burgh Hall

By Paul Kelly
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
The artwork shows both north and south sides of the High Street in Peebles.

A ‘concertina’ artwork which depicts both the north and south side of Peebles high street is poised to take pride of place in a revamped town building.

A painting on a number of panels by Susan Mitchell has been offered on permanent loan to the community by the artist.

At a meeting of Chambers Institution Trust this week members agreed in principle that it should be located on the wall in the lobby at the recently upgraded Burgh Hall.

Council officer Gareth Smith reminded meeting members that it had been suggested that the town’s Boer War memorial could be re-located on the wall.

“I think the artwork would be better”, said Kelso & District ward councillor Robin Tatler, adding: “It’s a really attractive piece of artwork. I think it will look great as you come into the hall and dare I say more attractive than the Boer War memorial, although we will have to find a home for that.”