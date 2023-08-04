‘Concertina’ artwork offer for Peebles revamped Burgh Hall

The artwork shows both north and south sides of the High Street in Peebles.

A ‘concertina’ artwork which depicts both the north and south side of Peebles high street is poised to take pride of place in a revamped town building.

A painting on a number of panels by Susan Mitchell has been offered on permanent loan to the community by the artist.

At a meeting of Chambers Institution Trust this week members agreed in principle that it should be located on the wall in the lobby at the recently upgraded Burgh Hall.

Council officer Gareth Smith reminded meeting members that it had been suggested that the town’s Boer War memorial could be re-located on the wall.