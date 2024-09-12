Concerns that the brakes have been put on Innerleithen's new bike centre

An artist's impression of the new bike centre. (SOSE)

Assurances have been sought from the UK Government that a proposed new multi-million pound bike centre at a former textile mill in Innerleithen will go-ahead – amid “suggestions” it might not.

Plans were approved last year for the conversion of 234-year-old Caerlee Mill at Damside.

It was backed by the Borderlands Growth Deal – supported by both the UK and Scottish governments.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) hopes the development could create more than 400 jobs for the area in coming years.

The am is to “achieve a world leading centre for mountain biking in the heart of the Scottish Borders”.

The building would cater for a wide range of activities, including bike design, testing and manufacture of bike components and accessories, as well as training and support facilities for elite riders.

But with a new Labour government in power in Westminster there is uncertainty over the commitment to funding the conversion.

David Mundell, Scottish Conservative & Unionist MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, raised his concern in Parliament.

In a question to Kirsty McNeill, Under Secretary of State in the Scotland Office, he asked: “Can she assure us that the mountain bike centre at the Caerlee Mill in Innerleithen is prioritised?

“There has been a suggestion that the project will not now go-ahead in that location.

“It is vital that we have that centre and it is vital that that mill is refurbished.”

In response, the under-secretary said her officials were working with all the groups involved to progress the project.

She said the UK government had committed £19m to the scheme, adding: “My officials are working closely with all local partners – including Scottish Borders Council – to progress the project.

“I expect an update on the development of the project shortly.”

Caerlee Mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.

It was the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders.

Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.

A management takeover saved the site in 2010 but it closed for good in 2013, at which time it was Scotland’s oldest continually-operating textile mill.