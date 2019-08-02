Concern grows for missing Hawick woman Shanice Smith

Concern is growing over the safety of a young Hawick woman who has been missing since yesterday (Thursday) morning.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in tracing Shanice Smith who was last seen when leaving her work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at around 8am.

Her sister Alysha Smith has posted a message online to say that her family was “worried sick”, amid growing concern over her welfare.

Shanice left the hospital car park driving a white BMW hatchback, registration YF64 GVJ.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is conducting enquiries to trace a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Hawick.

“If Shanice sees this appeal, we’d urge her to get in touch with a family member or police as soon as possible and let us know she is safe.”

Shanice is a former pupil at Hawick High School and also attended Borders College.

Anyone with information can contact the police via 101, quoting reference numbers 1309 of August 1.