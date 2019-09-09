Concern grows for missing Galashiels man

Concern is growing for a 43-year-old Galashiels man missing since early this morning (Monday).

Richard Pearson, who lives at Yair Farm Cottages, near Galashiels, is white, around six feet tall, with short brown hair.

He may be wearing his brown work boots, dark trousers, a dark T-shirt and a black hooded top, and could be driving his car, a blue-coloured Subaru Outback, registration SJ56 HHU.

Inspector Mike Bennett at Galashiels said: “Concerns are being expressed for the welfare of Richard and we are carrying our numerous inquiries in an effort to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Richard, or his car, today, to get in touch with police at Galashiels on the 101 number, and quote the reference 0873 9/9.

“I would also ask Richard himself to call his family or police to let them know where he is and that he is all right.”