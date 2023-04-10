Dr Jonathan Wild. Photo: Douglas Robertson.

Conan Doyle is famous for his Sherlock Holmes stories, but these were just a fraction of his output, with Doyle also turning his creative skills to fantasy and science fiction stories about Professor Challenger, and humorous stories about the Napoleonic soldier Brigadier Gerard, as well as plays, romances, poetry, non-fiction, and historical novels.

In “Conan Doyle beyond Sherlock Holmes: The lost world of his writing”, Dr Jonathan Wild, of the University of Edinburgh, will examine the celebrated Holmes stories and contextualise these detective tales within the broader world of Conan Doyle’s fiction and non-fiction.

Dr Wild said: “Conan Doyle’s fictional writing beyond Holmes includes work in a remarkable variety of topics and style: these include historical novels, medical stories, fantastical fiction, imperial romance, novels of domestic realism, sporting tales, and war stories.

“Conan Doyle’s nonfiction output was similarly vast, with multiple volume histories of the Boer/South Africa War and First World War, autobiographical studies, and many investigations into spiritualism, an area which became his consuming interest during his last years.”

All are welcome to join Dr Wild, on Tuesday 18th April, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose.