Community celebration announced in Galashiels to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The last time the Queen visited the area was to officially open the Borders Railway in 2015. Galashiels Community Council is planning a large celebration to mark her Platinum Jubilee this June. Photo: Kimberley Powell.

It had already been announced that snowdrops and bluebells were to be planted at Gala Policies to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

But it was felt something more substantial was needed to recognise such a momentous landmark, with national celebrations to start on Thursday, June 2, and to continue through the weekend to Sunday, June 5.

At a meeting of Galashiels Community Council last night, Wednesday, March 16, it was announced that the town’s Scott Park, Channel Street and Bank Street would be the focus of most events.

The aim is to get community groups involved to celebrate the town’s sporting, historical, industrial and cultural achievements.

It was also revealed that as part of the fun one lucky person could drive off with a £15,000 car.

Community council chair Judith Cleghorn said: “I think Galashiels should be doing something to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, something to show the good things done in the town. I think we can really make a go of this.”

Areas to be promoted include farming, rugby, textiles, the Great Tapestry, the university, the community woods, theatre, food, town bands, cricket, golf and the railway.

Judith added: “We have got ten weeks to pull this together. It doesn’t give us long, so we need to get out to various groups and ask them if they would like to be involved. It doesn’t necessarily have to be just for Gala, we can bring people from Selkirk and make it a Borders thing. It could be Borders Jubilee Showcase for instance, or a Galashiels Jubilee Showcase.

“But I don’t think this town with the number of people we have got, and the hard work that we all do, that we can let this jubilee go by doing nothing. Now we need to hit the ground running.”

Community councillor Bill White said: “I’ve already checked out three organisations and they are all positive.

“The idea would be to have something in the Bank Street/Channel Street area but also utilise the Scott Park. There was an idea that the golf club could put on a exhibition there on the history of the club, the same with the rugby club, they could have a stand there. Fairydean Rovers is another one, they could have practice goal kicking.

“The other thing we have looked at is the idea of winning a car. Basically you have to throw six dice and if you gets six sixes you win the car and it’s all covered by insurance, so we’re not putting the money up for a £15,000 car.”

A week before the jubilee event it has been suggested that a community street clean-up is carried out.