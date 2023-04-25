Comedian Gary's visit will be a gas

Gary Faulds is heading back to MacArts in Galashiels.

MacArts in Galashiels welcomes back one of the country’s most promising comedians on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Tickets for Gary Faulds Live! first went on sale earlier this year with venues such as Kilbarchan, Irvine and Stratahven selling out quick. He also has limited tickets left for several other shows across the country as he bring his all-new material to audiences near and far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internet sensation Gary,, who also works as a full-time gas engineer at Ideal Heating and Faulds Gas Services, is delighted to be returning to Gala.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back in Galashiels this summer at the amazing MacArts Theatre – what a venue that place is.

“I’m so excited to be bringing my new material and sharing some banter with the good people of the Borders.”