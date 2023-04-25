News you can trust since 1855
Comedian Gary's visit will be a gas

Top Scots comic Gary Faulds is returning to the Borders as part of his 2023 live tour.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST
Gary Faulds is heading back to MacArts in Galashiels.

MacArts in Galashiels welcomes back one of the country’s most promising comedians on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Tickets for Gary Faulds Live! first went on sale earlier this year with venues such as Kilbarchan, Irvine and Stratahven selling out quick. He also has limited tickets left for several other shows across the country as he bring his all-new material to audiences near and far.

Internet sensation Gary,, who also works as a full-time gas engineer at Ideal Heating and Faulds Gas Services, is delighted to be returning to Gala.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be back in Galashiels this summer at the amazing MacArts Theatre – what a venue that place is.

“I’m so excited to be bringing my new material and sharing some banter with the good people of the Borders.”

To book your tickets please visit https://www.garyfaulds.co.uk/see-me-live

