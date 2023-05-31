Colours bussed in Selkirk

​Julie Renton Busses the Ex-Soldiers flag as her standard bearer David Butchart, Fiona Gilchrist and chairman of the association, Justin Gilchrist, look on. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Selkirk Ex-Soldiers Association held their annual Bussin’ Dinner Dance in a packed Selkirk Rugby Club on Friday night.

The main business of the evening was the Bussin’ of the Association Colours, which was duly completed by Julie Renton, and the sashing of Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer David Butchart.

The evening was chaired by association chairman Justin Gilchrist, with top table guests including Honorary Provost Keith Miller, Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and Olivia Douglas.

Members of the united crafts with Rev David Sceats. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.