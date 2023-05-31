News you can trust since 1855
Colours bussed in Selkirk

Preparations for Selkirk Common Riding continued apace this past week.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 31st May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:43 BST
​Julie Renton Busses the Ex-Soldiers flag as her standard bearer David Butchart, Fiona Gilchrist and chairman of the association, Justin Gilchrist, look on. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.​Julie Renton Busses the Ex-Soldiers flag as her standard bearer David Butchart, Fiona Gilchrist and chairman of the association, Justin Gilchrist, look on. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
​Julie Renton Busses the Ex-Soldiers flag as her standard bearer David Butchart, Fiona Gilchrist and chairman of the association, Justin Gilchrist, look on. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

Selkirk Ex-Soldiers Association held their annual Bussin’ Dinner Dance in a packed Selkirk Rugby Club on Friday night.

The main business of the evening was the Bussin’ of the Association Colours, which was duly completed by Julie Renton, and the sashing of Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer David Butchart.

The evening was chaired by association chairman Justin Gilchrist, with top table guests including Honorary Provost Keith Miller, Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and Olivia Douglas.

Members of the united crafts with Rev David Sceats. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.Members of the united crafts with Rev David Sceats. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
Members of the united crafts with Rev David Sceats. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.
And on Sunday, Selkirk United Crafts held their annual church service in St Johns Episcopal Church. The standard bearers, deacons and members of the Hammermen, Weavers and Fleshers joined members of the church for the service led by the Rev David Sceats.

