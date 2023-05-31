Colours bussed in Selkirk
Selkirk Ex-Soldiers Association held their annual Bussin’ Dinner Dance in a packed Selkirk Rugby Club on Friday night.
The main business of the evening was the Bussin’ of the Association Colours, which was duly completed by Julie Renton, and the sashing of Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer David Butchart.
The evening was chaired by association chairman Justin Gilchrist, with top table guests including Honorary Provost Keith Miller, Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and Olivia Douglas.
And on Sunday, Selkirk United Crafts held their annual church service in St Johns Episcopal Church. The standard bearers, deacons and members of the Hammermen, Weavers and Fleshers joined members of the church for the service led by the Rev David Sceats.