Collective … you’re hired!

Winners Logan Scurfield, Monty McNeil, Abby Pringle with Kevin Greenfield of DYW Borders.

Pupils from four of the region’s secondary schools gathered to celebrate their business achievements at the event held at Galashiels Rugby Club.

Forty-five budding young entrepreneurs worked in groups, launching, and running their own businesses over the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

The final, judged by local business owners and entrapreneurs, included three core elements: a written report, an interview, and a presentation.

The winner of the best report was Relightable Candles from Berwickshire High School, the best presentation was ReRoot from Earlston High School and Collective, from Eyemouth High School, won the best interview and Borders Company of the Year.

All students have to undertake at least one role within the company, such as the managing director or the sales director, helping them gain a valuable understanding of business.

The young people were supported through their entrepreneurial journey by a business advisor who offers advice, drawing from their own experiences from the world of enterprise.

Emily McGowan, business advisor to ReRoot, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time I have spent with the young people over the last few months; I’ve found myself getting so invested in their journey that I almost felt like part of the team.”

From event supporter DYW Borders, Kevin Greenfield, said: "It's great to be able to support such a beneficial programme. The young people learn key employability skills – how to conduct themselves in an interview, teamwork and leadership – all of which will be transferable for their chosen career path."

Winner of the Borders Company of the Year, Collective, from Eyemouth High School made and sold tote bags with a variety of unique prints and a mental health focus. The team won over the judges with their dedication to the programme.