Coldstream Guards complete 800-mile cycle challenge in their home town

​On Saturday (August 9) the Coldstream Guards cycling team participating in Exercise Capstar Velo arrived safely at their destination home town of Coldstream completing their fundraising event.

Organised by the Coldstream Guards Battalion Cycling Club, they began their journey in Mousehole, Cornwall, on Sunday, July 27, riding a challenging 1200km (800 miles) from there to Coldstream.

The event aims to raise money and awareness, with the team traveling through the regiment's recruiting heartlands.

Coldstream Pipe Band led them along the High Street to Coldstream Community Centre where Sir Michael Vernon, Colonel Hugh Toler, Canon Alan Hughes and Colonel Jeremy Bagshaw, Regimental Adjutant were waiting to congratulate them.

Coldstream and District Community Council chair Joy Thomson with Team Capstar Velo at the end of their 800-mile fundraising challenge.

The team must have wondered what on earth they had come to as their appearance in town followed close on the heels of Coldstream Civic Week’s Fancy Dress Parade, so the street was lined with Smurfs, a dinosaur family, some very strangely dressed folk on inflatable horses, and a large number of Pirates to name but a few!

Also coinciding with the 375th anniversary celebration of their regiment, the team were a day late for the birthday party, but Joy Thomson, chair of Coldstream & District Community Council, had saved them some cake and a few beers to welcome them home.