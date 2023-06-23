News you can trust since 1855
Coldstream community larder has new home

The team behind Coldstream Community Larder are busy getting ready for the opening of their "forever home" in the community annexe in the grounds of the town’s primary school.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:48 BST
Dariusz hands over his donations box to Susan Burnett, one of the larder volunteers.Dariusz hands over his donations box to Susan Burnett, one of the larder volunteers.
A spokesperson said: “Please do come and join us on July 3, when the door will be officially opened at 4pm."We shall be there from 3.30-6pm to show what we have achieved so far and our plans for the future. In preparation for this, Dariusz, with the help of his friend Maggie and Coldstream Men's Shed, made a beautiful donations box for the larder. Although items are available free of charge some people like to leave a small donation for the produce they have taken.”