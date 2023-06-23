Coldstream community larder has new home

A spokesperson said: “Please do come and join us on July 3, when the door will be officially opened at 4pm."We shall be there from 3.30-6pm to show what we have achieved so far and our plans for the future. In preparation for this, Dariusz, with the help of his friend Maggie and Coldstream Men's Shed, made a beautiful donations box for the larder. Although items are available free of charge some people like to leave a small donation for the produce they have taken.”